Tottenham vs Juventus team news: Huge boost for Spurs as £75m Juve superstar limps out of action ahead of second leg

Tottenham have potentially been handed a monumental boost ahead of their second leg with Juventus in the Champions League.

Gonzalo Higuain limped out of action during Juventus’ 1-0 win over Torino this weekend.

Tottenham clawed back an impressive 2-2 draw in the first-leg against the Serie A champions.

Higuain was seen exiting the action after just 15 minutes against Torino during a 1-0 win with an ankle injury according to the Evening Standard.

While it remains to be seen whether the Argentine will return to full fitness for the second-leg at Wembley on the 7th of March, it will certainly be a worry for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Higuain scored both of Juventus’ goals during the first-leg of the tie and even had a chance to seal a hat-trick before he saw a penalty rocket off the bar.

The Argentine has established himself as one of the most-feared attackers in the world since signing for Juve in 2016 from Napoli for a fee of £75.3m. (Fee per the Telegraph)

However, Tottenham will have also picked up the news that Paulo Dybala is regaining fitness after being sidelined with an injury for the first-leg, with Allegri stating, “He [Dybala] played a good thirty minutes. He is back conditions for the game. He did well, I happy with him” (Comments per CalcioMercato)