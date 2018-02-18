Barcelona in SHOCK talks to sign €100million Chelsea star in controversial move

Barcelona and Chelsea transfer news revealed ahead of huge game

The pair meet in the Champions League next week

Barcelona tried signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid last summer

Barcelona reportedly held shock talks to sign Alvaro Morata while he was still a Real Madrid player last summer, though he ultimately snubbed them for Chelsea.

According to Don Balon, Barca made an audacious €100million approach for the Spain international as they looked to boost their depth up front, only for both the player and the club to say no.

Morata ended up moving to Chelsea for less money but was pleased to make the move to the Premier League in order to get more playing time.

The 25-year-old had to settle for a role as a super-sub during his time at the Bernabeu and the chance to play more often in England seems a sensible move for his career.

Even if things have not worked out for Morata so far, the player will have the chance to hurt Barca when Chelsea host the Catalan giants in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Not many players move between Madrid and Barcelona, and Morata is supposedly not ruling out a return to Real in the future, so did not want to tarnish his reputation with his old fans by playing for their major rivals.