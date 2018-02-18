£90million Chelsea star REVEALS when he could seal Manchester United transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dropped a hint over a transfer

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that he could be on his way out of the club in the future if he decides he wants a transfer.

The Belgium international has mainly been linked with Real Madrid recently but has also emerged as a potential transfer target for his old manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Sun linked United with an interest in a £90million move for Hazard before the January transfer window and it’s clear he’d still be a superb addition to this Red Devils squad.

Speaking to French press, Hazard moved to play down talk over his future but did admit he would be prepared to walk away from Stamford Bridge if he decided it was time for a change, regardless of Chelsea’s feelings on the matter.

‘In football anything can happen,’ Hazard told Telefoot.

‘Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will.

‘But at the moment I’m good where I am.’

Hazard’s future has come under increasing doubt due to Chelsea’s nightmarish season under Antonio Conte, with speculation that the pair do not get on.

Don Balon have also recently claimed he’s unsure he can win the Champions League or Ballon d’Or if he remains with the Blues.