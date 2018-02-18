Manchester United watch world class midfielder in action amid Paul Pogba Real Madrid transfer rumours

Manchester United scouted Jean Seri in the Europa League this week

The Red Devils have been linked with the Nice midfielder in recent times

This also comes as Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford future is in some doubt

Manchester United reportedly watched Jean Seri in action for Nice in the Europa League this week amid ongoing speculation over the future of Paul Pogba.

The France international midfielder has not been at his best lately and the Sun recently linked him as a £120million transfer target for Real Madrid ahead of the summer.

The latest from the Daily Mail is that Pogba has held talks with manager Jose Mourinho over his situation, with the player said to be unhappy with his current role in the side.

The 24-year-old played in a more advanced midfield role during the best form of his career at former club Juventus, and wants to play there again, so says the Mail.

Curiously, the end of the Mail’s report also mentions United’s ongoing interest in Seri, who looks to have all the ingredients to be an ideal candidate to replace Pogba were he to leave.

The Ivory Coast international is a similarly skilful and creative all-rounder in the middle of the park with a good engine and ability as a box-to-box man.

It remains to be seen if Seri would only be targeted to fill the boots of Pogba, though it seems perfectly possible that the pair could also play together.

Even without the Pogba transfer saga to worry about, United need signings in that part of the pitch due to concerns over the likes of Michael Carrick, who will retire at the end of the season, and Marouane Fellaini, who is nearing the end of his contract with the Red Devils.

The Daily Mirror first linked United with Seri back in January, before the speculation over Pogba really began.