Paul Pogba’s two major issues at Manchester United following hour-long crisis talks with Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho held clear-the-air talks this week

The Manchester United midfielder has become unsettled by two main issues

Pogba has been rocked by Alexis Sanchez’s arrival and wants to change position

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho reportedly held crisis talks for an hour earlier this week as two of the player’s main issues are supposedly revealed.

The France international has not been at his best lately and there has been growing talk that he’s not entirely happy with life at Old Trafford.

This has led to the Sun linking Pogba as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid this summer, though they’ve added that there is not currently any desire for the player to actually leave the club.

Still, it will undoubtedly be a big concern that the 24-year-old has struggled so much to get going in the Premier League, having previously looked one of the best players in the world at previous club Juventus.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba has struggled since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez at United, and is also unhappy about his current position in Mourinho’s side.

The former Juve man feels he should be given a little more attacking freedom from midfield, as he enjoyed during his time in Italy, whereas at United he’s had to play deep alongside Nemanja Matic.

The Mail claim Pogba discussed tactics and his best position with Mourinho, while a club source is cited as saying the player has been unsettled by the high-profile Sanchez signing.

It remains to be seen how this whole saga will end, but United could do with the pair resolving their differences quickly as they need to get their season back on track.