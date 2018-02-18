Huge boost for Manchester United as £84m Real Madrid target growing frustrated following Champions League snub

Manchester United may have been handed a boost in their pursuit for a Real Madrid star.

The Manchester United target in question is reportedly growing more and more frustrated at the La Liga giants.

Gareth Bale felt as though he was snubbed as he was left on the Real Madrid bench against PSG in the Champions League.

READ ALSO: Done deal: £27m Manchester United midfielder has agreed to leave Old Trafford for this club

Manchester United may have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for Gareth Bale with the Welshman growing frustrated at Real Madrid.

Bale was snubbed by Zinedine Zidane in mid-week against PSG in the first leg of their Champions League fixture.

Zidane opted to start Isco over Bale despite the former Tottenham player’s recent fine form.

It appears that while Bale was still introduced into the action in the second-half that he still felt as though he was treated unfairly with CalcioMercato reporting that the star is growing more and more frustrated with life at the Bernabeu.

The news comes after a prolonged period of Bale being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Just last month the Metro reported that the Red Devils were eyeing an audacious £84m move for the star.

However, the report did state that Jose Mourinho was reluctant to allow the United board to press ahead with the deal.

It remains to be seen where the star’s future lies with the Sun reporting this weekend that Chelsea could be lining up a swap deal for the star involving Eden Hazard.

One thing that does look a certainty however is that Bale is really starting to question his time in Spain.