Manchester United in talks to sign WORLD CLASS £95million duo to replace want-away star

Manchester United in transfer link with two world class midfielders

Jose Mourinho faces the potential exit of Ander Herrera in that position

Arturo Vidal and Fabinho could be the players brought in at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over spending as much as £95million on two world class midfielder transfer as they eye both Arturo Vidal and Fabinho.

The Red Devils face the potential departure of Ander Herrera this summer as he struggles for games and attracts rumoured interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

This is according to the Daily Express, who also claim United are working on deals for Vidal and Fabinho as their two top targets in that position.

Jose Mourinho could certainly do worse in strengthening such a key area, with a total off £95m for two players not a great deal more than the club paid for Paul Pogba back in the summer of 2016.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bayern Munich star Vidal, whose place at the Allianz Arena no longer looks assured as his club prepare to bring in Leon Goretzka this summer.

Still, United have generally out-performed Chelsea in the transfer market of late, beating them to the signing of Romelu Lukaku last summer and seemingly enjoying much more spending power than their rivals.

The Express report that Vidal would likely cost £50m and Fabinho an extra £45m.