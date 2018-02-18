Norwich v Ipswich Live Stream : Watch East Anglian Derby from Carrow Road

Its the East Anglian Derby this Sunday lunchtime as Norwich take on Ipswich at Carrow Road (KO 12:00).

Norwich and Ipswich head into Sunday’s East Anglian derby level on points so there’s everything to play for.

Both sides have racked up 44 points from 31 games and sit mid table, eight points adrift of the playoffs. It’s been an inconsistent season for both East Anglian clubs, and with a late playoff surge looking unlikely, local bragging rights will be the main motivation at Carrow Road.

In the reverse fixture the Canaries bagged all three points courtesy of a James Maddison goal midway through the second half and the hosts will take confidence knowing they’ve not lost to their rivals at home since 2006.

Daniel Farke’s side head into the game full of confidence after beating both Brentford and Middlesbrough by a goal to nil before grabbing a deserved point at high flying Derby last weekend, and its now only one defeat in their last eight games for the Canaries.

Ipswich meanwhile were held to a goalless draw against rock bottom Burton last weekend in front of their own fans and their recent run of form reads for dismal reading – the Tractor Boys have only won twice in their last nine so the pressure is really on coming into this one.

It’s a lack of goals that is costing Mick McCarthy’s side. Only once in the last nine league games have they scored more than once. So it’s no surprise to see them in midtable and they are struggling to stay in contention with the playoff contenders.

Also Mick McCarthy’s side have history to contend with – they haven’t won an East Anglian derby since 2009 so their fans must head into this one with an air of trepidation.

Norwich will be without Tom Trybull, the defensive midfielder is set to be sidelined for at least the two months after injuring ankle and knee ligaments. The visitors are expected to be without Tom Adeyemi due to a hamstring injury, but Mick McCarthy will be pleased to have Joe Garner available.

The striker has 10 goals so far this season and is 3/1 to score anytime.

There really is little to separate these two sides, and I think the draw offers exceptional value at 29/10.

James Madison has been I excellent form for the Canaries and he’s 2/1 to score anytime.

