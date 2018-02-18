PSG complete transfer of £166million star on four-year contract

PSG have reportedly made Kylian Mbappe’s transfer permanent

The 19-year-old had been on an initial loan from Monaco

Mbappe is now said to have sealed a £166million transfer on a four-year contract

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain looks to be a done deal as reports claim the club have made his loan move from Monaco permanent for £166million.

The France international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now and should make a superb signing on a four-year contract, as reported by Telefoot.

C’est désormais officiel, @KMbappe est un joueur du @PSG_inside . Son prêt avec option d’achat était lié au maintien du PSG en Ligue 1. Et depuis hier soir, celui-ci est garanti ! pic.twitter.com/gQIsryLGii — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) February 18, 2018

Mbappe first broke onto the scene at Monaco last season, helping the club win the Ligue 1 title and quickly becoming a regular in the senior French national side.

PSG then did well to snap the teenage forward up on loan, with the option to sign him permanently for £165.7million, according to BBC Sport.

That option has now supposedly been triggered in a development that will certainly not surprise too many, though it could be some small relief for any PSG fans who may have been keen for their club to eradicate any smallest doubts about their chances of keeping the player.

Mbappe has made a great start at the Parc des Princes, linking up with Neymar and Edinson Cavani in what has been one of European football’s most prolific strike forces this season.

The 19-year-old has a hugely impressive record of 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 games in all competitions this term, continuing his remarkable rise from last year.

Mbappe will also hope to add more major trophies to his collection this season as PSG look huge favourites to win Ligue 1 and could also have a big opportunity to finally win the Champions League.