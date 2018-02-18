Tottenham 2-2 Rochdale player ratings, stats and reaction: Late drama after Kane penalty

League one side Rochdale hosted Tottenham at Spotland in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The fixture finished 2-2 after late drama.

Rochdale took the lead through 33-year-old Ian Henderson just before halftime on the 45th minute after he finished off a fantastic counterattacking move.

Lucas Moura equalised for Tottenham on the 59th minute with the Brazilian scoring his first Spurs goal since moving from PSG in January.

Harry Kane was introduced to the action with just over ten minutes remaining and his late penalty on the 88th minute looked to have given Tottenham the victory.

Steve Davies however popped up on the 93rd minute after latching onto Matt Done’s ball to give the League One side a replay at Wembley.

Man of the match 

While Rochdale’s goalscorers will go down in the club’s history today it was the left-back Matt Done that lead the League One side’s heroic efforts.

Done worked tirelessly all game and provided the vital ball that set-up Rochdale’s last minute equaliser.

Flop of the match 

Danny Rose has struggled to cement regular playing time this season due to injury accompanied with the fine form of Ben Davies in the Englishman’s position.

Rose’s lack of first team action certainly showed today and the star looked a weak-link in the makeshift Tottenham back four.

Stat of the match 

A cup hero.

Player ratings 

Rochdale: Lillis 6, Raffert 6, McNulty 7, McGahey 6, Humphrys 6, Camps 7, Done 9, Delaney 7, Cannon 8, Kitching 6, Henderson 9.

Subs: Rathbone 6, Davies 8, Inman n/a.

Tottenham: Vorm 6, Trippier 6, Rose 5, Alderweireld 5, Foyth 6, Wanyama 5, Sissoko 5, Winks 6, Moura 7, Son 6, Llorente 5.

Subs: Alli 6, Lamela 6, Kane 7.

Reaction

When a side sitting on the bottom of League One manage to steal a draw form a Premier League giant like Tottenham it is always going to provoke a few big reactions…

 

