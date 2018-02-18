Tottenham to raid Premier League club with sensational £50m double-swoop

Tottenham are eyeing a sensational £50m double-swoop on one Premier League club.

Mauricio Pochettino want to raid Premier League club Watford for two stars.

Spurs are reportedly eyeing both Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

READ ALSO: Tottenham vs Juventus team news: Huge boost for Spurs as £75m Juve superstar limps out of action ahead of second leg

Tottenham are lining up a sensational swoop for both Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford.

A report from the Sun has stated that Mauricio Pochettino wants not only one star from the London club but two.

Further, the report states that the double-deal could be in the region of £50m for the stars.

Watford of course had a fantastic start to the 2017/18 season and took three points off the likes of Arsenal under Marco Silva.

However, following a tricky christmas period the Watford boss was then sacked to the surprise of many football fans.

The report suggests that the Brazilian Richarlison could now be worth £30m despite only signing for Watford from Fluminense last summer for just £13m.

Richarlison has established himself as a tricky winger in his debut Premier League season and the 20-year-old has five goals to his name already this season.

Further, Doucoure has emerged also as goalscoring midfielder this season with the Frenchman notching an impressive seven goals thus far in the 2017/18 Premier League season.