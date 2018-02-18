Video: Fans loved what Tottenham star Danny Rose shouted as Harry Kane scored late penalty

Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw by League One side Rochdale in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Harry Kane had looked to have given Tottenham a late win after an 88th minute penalty before Rochdale equalised in the 93rd minute.

Fans loved what Danny Rose shouted at the camera when celebrating Harry Kane’s penalty.

Tottenham were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Rochdale in the fifth round of the FA Cup after late drama.

The League One side currently sit at the bottom of their devision and were given little chance by many going into today’s fixture.

However, late drama ensured that the League One side were able to rescue a heroic replay at Wembley.

Harry Kane had looked to have given Tottenham a late winner on the 88th minute when he converted a late penalty shortly after being introduced to the action.

Upon the goal Danny Rose kissed the camera before shouting ‘Ryan Mason’.

Mason notably retired from professional football this week after sustaining a life-threatening head injury while playing for Hull City last season. Rose took the opportunity to pay homage to his former Spurs teammate with Mason having risen through the ranks at the North London club from a young age.

Mason responded quickly on twitter and showed his appreciation for Rose’s celebration.

Rosey ?? — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) February 18, 2018

Likewise, many Spurs fans were full of praise for Rose’s celebration.

Absolutely loved that from rose — Mark vakar (@mark_vakar) February 18, 2018

Haha that was a great moment — Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) February 18, 2018