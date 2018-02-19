Video: Chelsea transfer target scores for Real Madrid after assist of the season contender

Chelsea transfer target Marco Asensio scored a fine goal for Real Madrid

Marco Asensio added a couple of million to his price tag after scoring a fine goal for Real Madrid in their win over Real Betis last night.

The Spain international scored twice in a thrilling 5-3 victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side to complete what has been a fine week for the club after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Asensio himself has done his first-team chances no harm in the last couple of games, grabbing an assist in the win over PSG and scoring two poacher’s efforts in the win at Betis.

This comes as Don Balon recently linked Chelsea with a big-money bid for the 22-year-old, while Diario Gol claim his team-mate Sergio Ramos expects him to move to Stamford Bridge as he believes he’s already started house-hunting in London.

Watch the video above as Asensio finished well inside the penalty area to make it 3-2 on the night, but also stand up and applaud that tremendous assist from right-back Dani Carvajal that made it possible.

The Spaniard beat three players on the right flank before driving into the penalty area to square it to Asensio, giving his team-mate an easy finish.

That’s the kind of attacking quality you want from your full-backs, but bravo to Asensio as well for keeping cool and giving Zidane something to think about after having to cope with fewer playing opportunities this season.

This lack of regular starts for Los Blancos has led to the Chelsea links, but Real won’t want to let this talented youngster go if he continues to produce the goods like this.