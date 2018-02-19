Barcelona officials edging ever closer to sealing next key signing

Barcelona officials said to be in Brazil to seal transfer of Arthur

Gremio midfielder could solve a key issue in the current squad

EU quota filled, the Catalan giants will need to think of a short-term plan

Barcelona have seemingly made a point of lowering the average age of their squad in recent transfer windows, and Arthur Melo could continue that strategy.

Through signings of the likes of Nelson Semedo, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina, there are a number of players being brought in at the Nou Camp with an apparent intention to form part of a long-term plan given their respective ages.

One area that arguably still needs work in that regard is the midfield, with club icon Andres Iniesta now 33, while Paulinho, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets will all turn 30 this year.

That’s not to suggest that they don’t have plenty left in the tank to continue, but rather than wait until they are all showing a decline or set for exits, it appears as though the Catalan giants are making long-term plans already.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, club officials are in Brazil to try and secure a deal to sign Gremio midfielder Arthur, with key individuals in the hierarchy part of the travelling group to try and wrap up the transfer.

It all suggests that Barca are serious about tying up a move, but it remains to be seen what they do as they currently have no more free non-EU spots left in their squad following the arrivals of Coutinho and Mina last month.

Perhaps a sensible strategy would be to allow Arthur to remain in Brazil and continue to play regularly in order to develop his game further.

Alternatively, a move to Europe this summer and a loan spell away from Barcelona could be crucial to help him acclimatise to the football in this part of the world. In turn, Barca have options to deal with the problem, but on the basis of this report, it seems as though they’re very much in Brazil to try and land their next signing.