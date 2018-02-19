Chelsea want ambitious transfer of 198-goal superstar to replace Eden Hazard

Chelsea would want Sergio Aguero in any Eden Hazard transfer deal with Manchester City

The league leaders have been linked with a £150million interest in Hazard

Chelsea would only consider selling their star to a rival if Aguero came in return

Chelsea would reportedly only be prepared to sell Eden Hazard to Manchester City if they could land the transfer of Sergio Aguero as part of the deal.

This could be a sensational swap deal if the two title rivals were to reach an agreement, though it perhaps seems more likely that Chelsea will do all they can to ensure they don’t lose a key player like Hazard to another Premier League side.

City, likewise, would surely not want to see as deadly a striker as Aguero moving to Stamford Bridge and solving what has been something of a problem position for the Blues this season.

Still, the Daily Star claim this is the deal Chelsea would demand as City show an interest in signing Belgian attacker Hazard for around £150million.

There’s no doubt Hazard would fit in superbly at the Etihad Stadium alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in this stylish Pep Guardiola side, though Chelsea would therefore be mad to let it happen.

The Daily Star add that Chelsea already fear having to keep the 27-year-old away from Real Madrid ahead of this summer, so they will surely do all they can to keep hold of the forward.

That said, Aguero could also be a dream signing for the west Londoners, with the Argentine hot-shot netting an incredible 198 goals in 286 games for City to establish himself as one of the most clinical finishers on the planet.

The 29-year-old would be a comfortable upgrade on players like Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi up front for the Premier League champions.