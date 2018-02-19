Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez plans transfer talks with Chelsea star’s agent this week

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a top transfer target for Real Madrid

Florentino Perez wants to meet with the Belgian’s agents this week

PSG are also interested and Real Madrid want a deal done as quickly as possible

READ MORE: Mind games? Barcelona star explains why Luis Enrique could be coming for Antonio Conte’s job

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a reported top transfer target for Real Madrid as club president Florentino Perez looks to get a deal done quickly.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants’ chief wants to discuss a deal with Courtois’ representatives this week in a bid to find out where his club are at with the player.

The report states Real are keen on either the Belgian or on Manchester United ‘keeper David de Gea to solve that all-important position between the sticks.

Madrid may well feel Courtois is a realistic option due to his desire to move back to the Spanish capital after a spell with Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.

The 25-year-old recently admitted his heart was in Madrid due to his family still being based there, and worryingly for Chelsea fans, he’s yet to sign a new contract with the Blues.

‘My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid,’ Courtois recently told Sport, as translated by the Metro.

‘My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

‘Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.’

‘If they (Real Madrid) want me, they have to contact Chelsea. We’ll see. But they have not done that.

‘What is certain is that one day I will return to Madrid. I love Spain, I love the city, I spent three wonderful years there (with Atletico Madrid).’

Courtois’ current deal would expire at the end of next season, so they’re running out of time to ensure they don’t end up losing him to a bigger club, with Don Balon also noting PSG’s interest in him.