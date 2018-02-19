Comedians Steve McNeil and Josh Widdicombe deliver hilarious Football Manager team-talks on Dara O Briain’s Go 8 Bit

TV funny-man Josh Widdicombe got to live out a dream as the famous Plymouth Argyle fan delivered a team-talk to the players of his beloved club.

Widdicombe’s big break in the world of management did not occur in the physical domain though – rather in the land of computer games. But his Football Manager 2018 battle against fellow comedian Steve McNeil probably took place in front of a bigger audience than Plymouth’s average Home park crowd.

The battle went down on brilliant comedy panel show ‘Dara O Briain’s Go 8 Bit’. The video above gives a sneak preview of a larger segment that airs in the latest episode, which will be broadcast on Dave at 10pm tonight (Monday, February 19).

Will Widdicombe’s ‘assertive’ team-talk be enough to inspire Argyle to victory over McNeil’s MK Dons? Or will his rival’s ‘passionate’ rant and ‘overload’ mentality do the trick?

Widdicombe is arguably Plymouth’s No 1 celebrity follower. He cites last season’s FA Cup draw with Liverpool at Anfield as one of his finest sporting memories.

Speaking to The Guardian last year on the eve of Plymouth’s famous 0-0 draw on Merseyside, Widdicombe tipped Argyle manager Derek Adams to rise through the divisions and also suggested that if any top-flight boss could hack it in the lower leagues it would be Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

“Derek Adams is a brilliant manager and of all the people currently associated with the club, he’s the one most likely to rise, with or without us,” said Widdicombe. “But it would be interesting having Klopp in League Two.

“I remember when Liverpool played Exeter last year and he was being interviewed in front of the sponsors’ boards. Suddenly they went from a close up to a longer shot and it turns out he’s standing next to a sink with loads of dirty tea cups piled up on it.

“He didn’t look out of place. If there’s any Premier League manager who could handle the grimness of League Two, it would be Jurgen.”

Widdicombe’s prophecy about Adams may well prove accurate. As well as inspiring FA Cup heroics, Adams oversaw Plymouth’s promotion to League One last season. And a place in the Championship is within sight as the Devon club currently site just one point below the play-off places in the third tier of English football.

Dara O Briain’s Go 8 Bit continues tonight at 10pm on Dave and will also be available for catchup on UKTV Play.