Major update: Man Utd and Liverpool target will be available on free this summer

Lazio confirm withdrawal of contract offer to De Vrij

Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool linked with interest in Dutchman

Transfer battle expected now over free agent this summer

Lazio director Igli Tare has confirmed that defensive ace Stefan De Vrij will leave the club this summer on a free transfer after contract talks failed.

The 26-year-old moved to the Italian capital in 2014, and has gone on to make 252 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants having also put a serious knee injury behind him to emerge as a key cog in their recent success.

In turn, it has been evident as to why he has been attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League, with The Sun reporting that Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keen on the Dutchman, particularly with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

While the expectation was that he would eventually pen new terms with Lazio, Tare has now confirmed that the two parties will go their separate ways this summer which on the basis of the report above, will potentially now spark a scramble for his signature.

“Lazio have withdrawn the proposal we made for a new contract to De Vrij,” he told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by Football Italia.

“He gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June. It’s a matter of fairness.”

It’s debatable as to whether Man Utd or Chelsea are really in need of reinforcements at the back given that they have the first and third best defensive records in the Premier League after 27 games respectively.

In contrast, Liverpool have conceded 31 goals to this point, and even with Virgil van Dijk arriving last month, perhaps pairing him with his compatriot at the back could be a crucial move for Jurgen Klopp to tighten things up in defence.