Manchester United given fresh hope of signing £88.5million superstar after MAJOR development

Manchester United have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of the Antoine Griezmann transfer as Barcelona consider pulling out of the deal.

The Atletico Madrid forward has a release clause of £88.5million in his contract and is expected to leave his current club in the summer, with Barcelona long looking the favourites for his signature.

United, however, have also been repeatedly linked with the prolific France international, and may now be the leading contenders due to Barca’s doubts.

Don Balon claim the Catalan giants are unsure about paying so much for the player given they’ve just invested so much in attacking players Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in the last two transfer windows.

United of course have just signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal but could do with more additions if they are to keep up with Manchester City next season.

Griezmann is one of the best attacking players in Europe and could play a variety of roles at Old Trafford, so seems a decent investment even at £88.5m.

