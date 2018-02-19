Manchester United injury news: Paul Pogba update ahead of Sevilla clash, duo set to miss Champions League clash

Manchester United injury news ahead of Sevilla trip in Champions League

Paul Pogba likely to travel with squad to Spain

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones look set to miss out

There’s mixed Manchester United injury news ahead of the trip to face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, with four players looking set to return as two miss out.

The Red Devils urgently need a good result in Spain on Wednesday evening as the Champions League remains their only real hope of a major trophy this season due to the team’s collapse in the Premier League.

United remain in the FA Cup but will want to make more progress under Jose Mourinho this term and challenge for bigger honours after spending so much money on world class players in both the summer and in January.

Still, Mourinho has one or two selection headaches for this game as the Metro report that Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are both doubts for the game, joining Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini on the sidelines.

The Portuguese tactician also confirmed he’d called up two players, Ethan Hamilton and Angel Gomes, from the Under-23s to his squad for this match due to lacking other options.

Elsewhere, there could be good news for United as the Metro state that Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are expected to return to face Sevilla.

The Daily Mail add that Paul Pogba has been back in training after missing the Huddersfield game and is expected to travel to Spain for this crucial last-16 first leg tie.

The France international hasn’t had the best time lately but remains the kind of world class player United need at this level if they are to be serious contenders for the trophy.