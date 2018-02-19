‘Mourinho was furious’ – Three Manchester United players involved in dressing room incidents after Premier League defeats

Manchester United trio involved in recent dressing room rows

Jose Mourinho was fuming with Paul Pogba and Phil Jones after Newcastle defeat

Anthony Martial also allegedly hit a member of staff with a bottle after loss at Tottenham

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly fuming with Paul Pogba and Phil Jones after the recent defeat to Newcastle as a dressing room row erupted after the game at St James’ Park.

Anthony Martial was also involved as he angrily sent a bottle flying across the changing room following the 2-0 loss away to Tottenham, according to the Sun.

The Red Devils are not having the best of times at the moment as recent results have seen them fall 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Sun claim Mourinho singled out Pogba and Jones for stinging criticism after losing 1-0 to Newcastle, with a source detailing quite how angry the Portuguese was with his players after that result.

Martial’s incident was a separate one, with less detail given about the Frenchman and what sparked him to end up hitting a member of the club’s coaching staff with a bottle.

A Newcastle source is quoted by the Sun as saying: ‘Mourinho was furious — everybody could hear him shouting at Pogba and Jones. He obviously thinks they should do better but the pressure is getting to them.’

United urgently need to turn things around soon or instead of regretting simply missing out on the title, they’ll have their top four place to fear for as the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham improve and look serious threats to Mourinho’s side in the fight to finish second.