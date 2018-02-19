Real Madrid face major concern, five stars want Chelsea target axed

Real Madrid could reportedly have an issue with Isco in the dressing room

Real Madrid seemingly have a problem on their hands as reports claim that there is a growing issue within the dressing room involving Isco.

Los Blancos have been poor for the most part this season, as reflected in the La Liga table where they trail leaders Barcelona by 17 points.

Further, Zinedine Zidane’s men are out of the Copa del Rey, and so it comes down to whether or not they can deliver in the Champions League again to ensure that they don’t end the campaign empty-handed.

It seems as though their troubles aren’t limited to the pitch though, as Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express claim that Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luca Modric and Casemiro all consider Isco a problem on and off the pitch and in turn are pushing for him to be moved on.

Whether that happens or not is another matter, with Chelsea specifically mentioned in the report as a possible interested party if Eden Hazard heads to the Bernabeu this summer.

If the allegations above are true and many key stars have an issue with Isco, then it could be problematic for him to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season as they are five very senior individuals who will have a major say in the dressing room.

However, they shouldn’t ignore the fact that the 25-year-old is a very talented player, who has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances so far this season and is a joy to watch when on the pitch at times as he covers so much ground and is so technically gifted.

It now seems questionable as to whether that’s going to be enough to ensure he stays with the Spanish giants, as it would appear as though he’s going to be at the centre of plenty speculation in the coming months leading up to the summer transfer window.