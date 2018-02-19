Cristiano Ronaldo gives green light for Real Madrid to seal transfer of £200million star

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Real Madrid a transfer boost

The Portuguese is happy for the club to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Ronaldo agrees that Kane would be a good replacement for Karim Benzema

MORE: REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo helped Man Utd seal HUGE transfer and looks set to do it AGAIN

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given Real Madrid the green light to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane to replace the misfiring Karim Benzema.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international agrees that the Spurs hit-man would be ideal to replace Benzema up front after this difficult season for Los Blancos.

Real would certainly do well to bring in Kane at the moment as he looks arguably the most lethal finisher in world football after a tremendous 2017 saw him finish as top scorer in Europe for that calendar year.

The England international looks ready to step up to a bigger club after his world class scoring displays for Tottenham, and could be an ideal fit alongside Ronaldo and co. at the Bernabeu.

Still, the Daily Mail have previously linked him with the Spanish giants at a price of potentially £200million, which is a huge amount of money even for a club of Real’s size.

For now, however, it can only be good news that Ronaldo is happy to play alongside Kane as the 33-year-old is not always the easiest character to please – or to play alongside.

This vote of confidence in Kane, however, could prove a major step towards luring the 24-year-old to the Spanish capital in the near future.