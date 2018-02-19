Real Madrid rival Barcelona for transfer of Tottenham star to replace key figure

Real Madrid could rival Barcelona for the transfer of Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid are reportedly a potential rival to Barcelona for the transfer of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The Denmark international is enjoying another strong campaign for Spurs, establishing himself further as one of the finest attacking midfield players in Europe when he’s at his best.

Eriksen certainly seems like he could be an ideal fit for most top clubs, and Don Balon claim Madrid see him as ideal to replace the ageing Luka Modric as the creative hub of their midfield.

Barcelona also remain keen on him, however, with Don Balon mentioning that the Catalan giants are still eager to snap him up even if he’d previously been considered as an alternative if they’d missed out on bringing in Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Eriksen is a good enough player in his own right to have his own role in this Barca side alongside Coutinho, while there’s no doubt he could also improve this struggling Madrid outfit.

Modric has been one of the club’s finest players in recent years but cannot go on forever, while Toni Kroos has suffered something of a dip in form this season.

Tottenham will surely do all they can to keep hold of Eriksen, though, with the north London giants surely unable to afford losing their biggest names right now as they look to grow into genuine contenders in both the Premier League and Champions League.