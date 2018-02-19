Video: Sergio Aguero caught hitting Wigan fan, Man City fans clash with police

It was a night to forget for Man City at Wigan on Monday, as Pep Guardiola’s side crashed out of the FA Cup and it got worse for Sergio Aguero.

First and foremost, Wigan will have to look at the pitch invasion that took place after their 1-0 win over the Premier League giants, which ultimately led to the unsavoury incidents that followed.

However, unfortunately for Aguero, he can’t be doing this as he was caught on replays on BBC striking out at a Wigan fan before being held back as City staff had to separate the two to ensure that it didn’t become uglier.

We evidently don’t know the full details and didn’t see what happened before this footage, but it could be enough to land Aguero in hot water with the FA if they choose to act on it.

Meanwhile, also seen in the video below, Man City fans were seen clashing with police as they threw objects and hoardings onto the pitch which clearly struck two officers on the pitch.

As they ensured that the two groups of supporters remained separate, it was not the way in which either club would have wanted the night to end, but tempers seemingly flared and tensions were high at the DW Stadium on what was a thrilling night for Wigan on the pitch at least.

Will Grigg scored the only goal of the game to send the hosts through to the next round, while 10-man City saw Fabian Delph sent off in the first half and will no longer be able to complete an historic quadruple this season.

Wonder if Aguero gets looked at pushing the ref after the card & him going after a fan New levels from city when things don’t go their way pic.twitter.com/vVujgjhHTp — nick c (@onlyfoolsunited) February 19, 2018