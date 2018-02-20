Arsenal eyeing £25m Manchester United transfer target to solve problem position as agent opens door to move

Arsenal are looking into the potential transfer of Daniele Rugani

The 23-year-old has not been a regular at current club Juventus

Manchester United have also been linked with Rugani in the past

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing the transfer of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who is struggling for playing time in Turin and has also recently been linked with Manchester United.

Il Posticipo mentioned interest from both Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, though nothing ever materialised as he remained with Juve.

The Sun now claim Arsenal are one of his main suitors and that he’d likely cost around £25million, though other English sides may also be in the running for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal could certainly do with a top signing at the back after this difficult season of inconsistent displays from the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, while Per Mertesacker is due to retire in the summer.

Rugani may not be an established world class star, but looks solid enough and has his best years ahead of him after impressing in fits and bursts for Juventus.

The young stopper has four caps for the Italian national team and so should have plenty of experience to offer the Gunners if he were brought in.

His agent has given somewhat mixed signals over Rugani’s future, but admits a big offer could persuade Juventus to sell and that playing in the UK is not something to be ruled out for the future.

‘Rugani is an international player. He could play in any league. So also in UK,’ Davide Torchia is quoted in the Sun.

‘He’s young. Elegant in the way of playing. I know that various top European top club follow him.

‘Some are English. Arsenal? In the past, some seasons ago, we spoke with them. At the moment there are no official contact with them.

‘He is happy at Juventus. He does not want to leave Torino. And he hopes to play continuously.

‘However, if they were to receive a big offer for him, maybe he could be sold.’