Arsenal given hope over £45million transfer after cryptic message from player’s agent

Arsenal may have been given hope over the Nabil Fekir transfer

The Lyon star has been linked as a £45million target for Arsenal

Fekir’s agent has not committed to his client staying at Lyon

READ MORE: Arsenal tipped to sign Man Utd ace as solution to key problem area

Arsenal may have been given hope of sealing the transfer of £45million Lyon star Nabil Fekir as his agent sends a cryptic message over his client’s future ahead of the summer.

The Daily Mail recently claimed the France international was a £45m summer target for the Gunners, and there’s no doubt they could do with a quality attacking player of his kind.

Arsenal bid farewell to three forward players in January, losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, Olivier Giroud to Chelsea, and Theo Walcott to Everton.

Though they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as replacements, Arsenal could still do with further reinforcements up front due to the poor form of the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck this term.

Fekir has shone in Ligue 1 and looks ideal for Arsenal and their style of play under Arsene Wenger, and their fans may take some encouragement from the fact that his agent seems reluctant to commit to his current club.

Discussing Fekir’s future, Jean Pierre Bernes would not confirm the 24-year-old would still be at Lyon next season and that him staying could depend on his relationship with president Jean-Michel Aulas, though it’s not clear what he means by that.

‘Will Fekir still be at Lyon next season? It’s too early to talk about it,’ Bernes told Telefoot, as translated by the Mirror.

‘After considering my relationship with Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision.’

This follows Fekir himself recently also appearing hesitant to state for sure that he wouldn’t leave Lyon this summer.

‘Is this my last season at Lyon? I don’t know what the future holds for me,’ he is quoted by the Mirror.