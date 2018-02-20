Deal agreed: £35million Chelsea & Manchester United target closing in on Barcelona transfer pending medical

Barcelona look close to sealing the transfer of Gremio starlet Arthur

Chelsea and Manchester United were also linked with the 21-year-old

Barca have agreed a potential £35million deal for the Brazilian

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal worth potentially £35million to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to the transfer of Arthur.

The highly-rated young Gremio midfielder looks set to complete a move to the Nou Camp pending a medical, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

The 21-year-old was also linked with Chelsea and United back in January due to some doubts at the time that Barcelona could complete the deal, according to the Daily Mail.

However, it now seems Arthur is in fact Barca-bound after concluding talks and coming to an agreement over what could end up being a bargain deal at just £35m.

One of the brightest prospects coming out of Brazilian football at the moment, Arthur looks like he could be ideally suited to the Catalan giants’ playing style after some impressive midfield displays with Gremio.

Many of the world’s best players start off being plucked out of relative obscurity at a young age in Brazil before going on to achieve big things in Europe, with current Barcelona stars Neymar and Philippe Coutinho among those to have risen to stardom at major European clubs after starting out in their home nation.

Barcelona don’t exactly look short of options in midfield right now, but are often on the lookout for the best young talent due to their proud tradition of nurturing youth and building a team that can grow up together instead of simply splashing out on big-name signings.