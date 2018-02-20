Barcelona star endures nightmare as car towed away before house is burgled

Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho was ineligible to play against Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but that was the least of his problems.

As per BBC Sport, the Brazilian international joined the Catalan giants for a whopping £142m from Liverpool last month, and is seemingly still settling in his new surroundings.

Coutinho has made seven appearances for Barca thus far as he is continuing to adapt and acclimatise to the football at the Nou Camp in order to play a key role in their long-term future which is difficult enough in itself.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, he hasn’t quite got to grips with life in the city just yet as he had his car towed away after parking where he shouldn’t have.

Unfortunately, things got worse for him when he returned home as he discovered that his new home had been broken into it, as per Sky Sports, although it’s added that nothing major was stolen, albeit he would have undoubtedly been left shaken by the incident.

As a result, it hasn’t been a good week for him, and he’ll likely now just be looking forward to getting back on the pitch and focusing on football with Barcelona taking on Girona at the weekend.

It’s far from ideal though especially having recently moved, but the Brazilian playmaker will likely now be a little more careful both with his parking and security around his house to ensure that the off-the-field distractions are kept to a minimum.