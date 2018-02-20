Roman Abramovich already pursuing £37million transfer despite Chelsea manager uncertainty

Chelsea could seal Leonardo Bonucci transfer regardless of Antonio Conte

The Italy international has been a target for the current Blues manager

Conte’s future is in doubt but Roman Abramovich wants Bonucci anyway

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly pursuing the transfer of AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci regardless of the position of current manager Antonio Conte.

The Italy international has not been at his best since leaving Juventus for Milan last summer, despite long being regarded as one of the top centre-backs in world football.

Calciomercato have previously linked both Chelsea and Manchester City with an interest in the £37million-rated player, and it seems Abramovich retains an interest in him regardless of any potential change in manager at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The Daily Mail are among sources to claim Conte could be on the brink of the sack after a difficult season at Chelsea, with Sky Sports recently reporting on Luis Enrique’s potential arrival at the club to replace the Italian tactician.

The latest from Don Balon is that Bonucci remains on Chelsea’s radar, so could in theory be a new signing already being prepared for Enrique if he does take the job.

That wouldn’t be a bad start for the new manager, with the reigning Premier League champions in dire need of big-name purchases to fix this squad that has struggled so badly for much of this season.

Despite strolling to the title last term, Chelsea now face a struggle to even finish in the top four in 2017/18 after some poor recent results.