Chelsea vs Barcelona – Want a tip for tonight? Our 7/1 Champions League Double

The Champions League returned last week and as expected it did not disappoint with four games producing a mouth-watering 17 goals.

Fingers crossed for more of the same this week as take a look at tonight’s best punting tips.

On Tuesday Chelsea host Catalan giants Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, in what will be the first encounter between the two sides since that famous Fernando Torres goal and Gary Neville’s orgasmic reaction.

To be fair to the former Red Devils defender, it was a special goal and one that will live long in the memory, but more for its importance rather than skill and class.

Of course Chelsea went on to win their maiden Champions League title that year thanks to Drogba’s heroics in Munich and Conte will be hoping to replicate that success this season, if he’s still at the helm.

The Blues head into the game having safely navigated their way into the quarter finals of the FA Cup, but will face their toughest test of the season so far in Barcelona.

Messi and co are seven points clear in La Liga, through to the final of Copa Del Rey and third favourite to lift the Champions League trophy in May.

Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have ended all square, and taking into account Chelsea’s recent mixed form I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same outcome again.

The draw is best priced at 13/5 with Bet365 – thats our selection for the game.

In Germany Bayern Munich host Besiktas in what could be a high scoring last 16 tie.

Bayern finished level on points with PSG in group B but had to settle for second spot due to an inferior goal difference.

As you’d expect the German champions head into their two legs with Besiktas as heavy favourites.

The Turkish side, though, should not be taken lightly.

They finished top of Group G unbeaten, winning four and drawing two, and will pose a huge threat going forward having bagged in all six groups games.



But it’s in defence where they struggle. Senol Günes side have recorded just one clean sheet in the Champions League this season, so I expect goals in Munich tonight.

Bayern are as short as 1/8 in places, so the value could be found in Bayern to win and over 3.5 goals in the match at 6/5 with Bet365.

The double pays a respectable 7/1 and should give us a run for our money.

Odds subject to change. Please note these are our opinions only – selections are not guaranteed to win. Please gamble responsibly.