Manchester United cleared to seal £80m transfer as star threatens club with exit unless key demand is met

Manchester United and Real Madrid handed Mauro Icardi transfer boost

The Inter Milan striker says he’ll leave if his club don’t qualify for the Champions League

The prolific Icardi has been linked with United and others in recent times

Manchester United could be cleared to seal the transfer of Mauro Icardi this summer as he threatens Inter Milan with an exit unless they qualify for the Champions League.

Real Madrid may also be interested in snapping up the Argentine ahead of next season as they look at him alongside Tottenham’s Harry Kane as options to solve their woes up front, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet also claim Icardi is pushing to leave Inter if they don’t reach Europe’s top club competition, with the team still not assured of a top four place in Serie A this season.

This is despite Icardi’s fine goal-scoring form, with the 25-year-old scoring 18 goals in 22 Italian top flight matches this term to attract admiring glances from bigger clubs.

Corriere della Sera recently linked Icardi with Manchester United, while Corriere dello Sport (translated by the Metro) claimed super-agent Mino Raiola could also be pushing the player towards Old Trafford.

United may have signed Alexis Sanchez in January, but could still arguably do with more firepower up top after an inconsistent first season from Romelu Lukaku, while forwards such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Red Devils will now surely be hoping Inter don’t qualify for the Champions League as it could majorly boost their hopes of signing Icardi, whom the Metro state has an £80million release clause.