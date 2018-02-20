Manchester United transfer target tells Real Madrid to listen to offers for him this summer

Latest Manchester United transfer gossip brings Mateo Kovacic update

The Croatian midfielder wants out of Real Madrid

Kovacic has previously been linked as a target for Jose Mourinho

Manchester United transfer target Mateo Kovacic reportedly wants out of Real Madrid this summer and has asked the club to listen to offers for him if they come in.

The Croatia international has not managed to establish himself as a regular at the Bernabeu since his move from Inter Milan a few years ago, and it may be time for him to move on.

A recent report from Don Balon claimed Jose Mourinho was keen for United to snap him up due to being a big fan of the player and what he felt was some untapped potential in him to become a star elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils are still in for Kovacic, but if they are their pursuit will have received a significant boost if reports emerging today are accurate.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is aware of two players who want out of the Bernabeu this summer, and Kovacic is mentioned as one of them.

The report states that the 23-year-old wants Los Blancos to consider bids for them if they come in, so the ball is firmly in United’s court now if they are serious about getting this deal done.

A midfielder does seem to be on Mourinho’s agenda, with the Independent claiming his top two targets are in fact Kovacic’s Madrid team-mate Toni Kroos and Borussia Dortmund starlet Julian Weigl.

With the influential Michael Carrick set to retire in the summer, it’s easy to see why Mourinho would see that area of the pitch as a priority in the transfer market, and Kovacic is another who could suit that role well just in front of the defence.