Manchester United look to pounce for £52million star thanks to two other transfer deals

Manchester United could swoop for the transfer of Raphael Varane

The Real Madrid defender could replace PSG target Marcos Rojo

Real Madrid are also looking at replacing Varane with Leonardo Bonucci

Manchester United are reportedly looking to seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as part of a trio of defensive deals that could take place this summer.

According to Don Balon, Jose Mourinho is keen to work with Varane again, and he could replace Marcos Rojo as he’s linked with Paris Saint-Germain, while Real also look to make changes at the back by signing AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

Of course, this deal looks potentially complicated if it hinges on the other moves going through, but United have been linked with an interest in Varane on several occasions in the past.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed Varane was tempted by an offer from United as he looks closer to leaving Real Madrid ahead of next season.

United could certainly do with strengthening at the back after some unconvincing recent form from the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, and Diario Gol have suggested Varane would cost around £52million.

That seems decent business by the Red Devils if they do end up bringing the France international in, and he doesn’t seem like a player who’d need too much time to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

United have been miles behind Manchester City in this season’s title race so will need to spend wisely this summer to get back on track next year.