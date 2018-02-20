‘Might as well forfeit match now’ – Chelsea fans stunned by crucial Conte decision

Chelsea fans have reacted to their line-up as they prepare to face Barcelona in the last-16 of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

There’s one area in particular that has got everyone talking, and that’s the decision to start Eden Hazard through the middle with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud on the bench.

SEE MORE: Barcelona to make transfer approach for Chelsea star at tonight’s Champions League clash

That leaves Willian and Pedro to offer support on the flanks, and while it could be argued that the pace and quality between that trio could cause Barcelona problems at the back, many Chelsea fans have reacted with dismay over the key decision, as seen in the tweets below.

It remains to be seen whether or not Conte has got this one right, as that’s a lot of firepower to leave on the bench and a key gamble to take in terms of going with Hazard to lead the line as he won’t offer the same physical presence up top to trouble Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

Based on the reaction below, few can see the sense behind it, but ultimately, the best judgement will be made at the full-time whistle.

Barca have yet to taste defeat in La Liga this season, and they have put out a very strong side for this encounter with Lionel Messi leading their charge alongside Luis Suarez.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s the difference between the two sides who have had plenty of memorable clashes in this competition over the years. Some Chelsea fans though are fearing the worst…

Might as well forfeit the match now — Aman (@ffsAmxn) February 20, 2018

WHY IS HE STARTING HAZARD AT 9 — amin (@Bernardo10i) February 20, 2018

2 fit strikers on the bench but Conte plays Hazard as false nine ? Not feeling confident now — ! (@BallerEden10) February 20, 2018

Full time: Chelsea 0-22 Barcelona. A night to forget for the blues #CHEBAR — ?? (@Michy44i) February 20, 2018

Two fit strikers but play Hazard false 9 That fucking logic — . (@OfficialCheIs) February 20, 2018

FALSE 9???? WHATTTTTT.. NOOOO!! — Daniel (@dannywicfam) February 20, 2018

Would just like to congratulate Barca on the victory and good luck in the next round as we’re playing false 9 — thomas hope (@thomashope1998) February 20, 2018

Is conte stupid,just extremely stubborn or both? — Aman (@ffsAmxn) February 20, 2018

HAZARD FALSE NINE SACK HIM NOWWWW — A² (@DujonSZN) February 20, 2018