Pep Guardiola trolled by Man Utd fans over Fabian Delph red card incident

It wasn’t so long ago that Man City boss Pep Guardiola was urging referees to do more to protect players. His reaction on Monday backfired on him.

The Spanish tactician was left incensed that Fabian Delph received a straight red card for a foul on Max Power, leaving City down to 10 men for the entire second half as they went on to crash out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat at Wigan.

However, rival fans were in no mood to offer sympathy for the Premier League leaders, with Man Utd fans in particular leading the way in mocking Guardiola over his recent comments.

As noted by The Guardian, the City boss urged for more protection after Leroy Sane’s injury at Cardiff City in the last round of the Cup, as he was left fuming with the foul and the treatment that his players have received in general this season.

Nevertheless, when the roles were reserved on Monday night at the DW Stadium, he seemingly chose his own interests over player protection and that sparked the reaction seen below.

It was a miserable night for City as they saw their quadruple hopes end, and now they have to dust themselves down and focus on the next task which sees them take on Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday in their first shot at silverware this season.

Guardiola will have to ensure that his players provide the right response and reaction to their first major disappointment of the campaign, and perhaps even channel some of that frustration and anger in the right way.

Can’t wait for Pep Guardiola to come out and ask for the players protection after the game. — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) February 19, 2018

Everything has gone Guardiola’s way this season. That’s why the media has forgotten what a dick he was last season when it didn’t. It’s easy to be smiley and pleasant when you win every week. Little glimpse in to what Guardiola is like when something goes against him there ?? — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) February 19, 2018

It’s funny really, pep calls for refs to protect players more and as soon as his player makes a reckless challenge he is fuming to see the red card.. #WIGMCI #wigan #Guardiola — Jake Branch (@JakeBranch9) February 19, 2018

Guardiola. “protect the players” There you go. #WIGMCI — Paul Dixon (@RedDevilDixie) February 19, 2018

How can #Guardiola ask for protection ‘for all players’ and then go off on one when it goes against one of his players? Thought he was different from the others but he’s just the same. Self interest first. #WigvManC — Eddie Fremantle (@eddietheshoe) February 19, 2018

As Guardiola keeps saying: players need protection. Delph shouldn’t hurt Wigan’s artists #WIGMCI — PaulScholesIsMyHero (@RedMancuniaRed) February 19, 2018

Guardiola when there is a nasty tackle AGAINST a City player: “we need protection for our players” Guardiola when there is a nasty tackle FROM a City player: *gets angry at the referee for sending him off* The hypocrisy of this egghead is embarrassing. — N (@KitManRamsey) February 19, 2018

Let’s see if Guardiola still wants more protection for players… — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) February 19, 2018

A leg breaker all right, and Guardiola going nuts, yelling and screaming at officals. So much for more protection for players eh? Must only apply to the City media darlings. ? — Keenso ?? (@NIRED689908) February 19, 2018

#Guardiola is a right self obsessed tool. Complains about challenges on his players and demands protection, then loses his cool when his player gets sent off for a dangerous challenge. Shall we just hand the trophies to City in August? #WIGMCI — Nathan (@TheNathanHouse) February 19, 2018