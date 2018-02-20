Pep Guardiola trolled by Man Utd fans over Fabian Delph red card incident

It wasn’t so long ago that Man City boss Pep Guardiola was urging referees to do more to protect players. His reaction on Monday backfired on him.

The Spanish tactician was left incensed that Fabian Delph received a straight red card for a foul on Max Power, leaving City down to 10 men for the entire second half as they went on to crash out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat at Wigan.

However, rival fans were in no mood to offer sympathy for the Premier League leaders, with Man Utd fans in particular leading the way in mocking Guardiola over his recent comments.

As noted by The Guardian, the City boss urged for more protection after Leroy Sane’s injury at Cardiff City in the last round of the Cup, as he was left fuming with the foul and the treatment that his players have received in general this season.

Nevertheless, when the roles were reserved on Monday night at the DW Stadium, he seemingly chose his own interests over player protection and that sparked the reaction seen below.

It was a miserable night for City as they saw their quadruple hopes end, and now they have to dust themselves down and focus on the next task which sees them take on Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday in their first shot at silverware this season.

Guardiola will have to ensure that his players provide the right response and reaction to their first major disappointment of the campaign, and perhaps even channel some of that frustration and anger in the right way.

