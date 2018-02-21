Arsenal suffer major setback ahead of League Cup final against Man City, 54-goal ace set to miss match through injury

Player has been in good form of late for the Gunners

Ace’s injury has ruled him out of Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Ostersunds on Thursday

Midfielder has also been ruled out of League Cup final against Man City on Sunday

Arsenal have been dealt a setback ahead of their League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, after it was reported that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the clash through injury.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the Wales international has an ongoing groin problem, and that the player has also been ruled out of his side’s match against Ostersunds in the Europa League on Thursday.

So far this campaign, Ramsey has been in fine form, with the former Cardiff City man managing to bag six goals and eight assists in just 18 league appearances this term.

In recent weeks, Ramsey has been in a rich vein of form, with the 27-year-old picking up a hat-trick against Everton in the Gunners’ 5-1 win over the Toffees earlier this month.

Ramsey has been ever reliable for Arsene Wenger’s side since his move from Cardiff all those years ago, with the player best campaign coming in the 2013/14 season, as he managed to clock up 10 goals and nine assists in just 23 league appearances.

Something that has plagued Ramsey’s career so far is his proneness to injury, as the midfielder has missed a total of 112 games in all competitions since the 2009/10 season.

In total for his career, Ramsey has managed to clock up an impressive total of 54 goals and 53 assists in 318 appearances.

Following this news, it remains to be seen how Wenger’s side will deal with Ramsey’s absence for the first cup final of the English season.