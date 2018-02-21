£35million Arsenal transfer target ready to snub Chinese Super League to join the Gunners

Karim Benzema favours Arsenal transfer over Chinese Super League

The Real Madrid striker still believes he can cut it at the top level

Benzema has recently been linked as a £35million target for the Gunners

READ MORE: Manchester United in pole position to beat rivals Arsenal to bargain transfer

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly prepared to snub a move to the Chinese Super League in favour of sealing a transfer to suitors Arsenal.

The Frenchman is having a difficult season at Real Madrid but seemingly still feels he can cut it at the top level of European football, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Benzema has been one of the finest players in Europe for much of the last decade, scoring 187 goals for Real Madrid and helping them to major honours such as the Champions League and La Liga during his nine seasons at the club.

The 30-year-old may no longer be the player he once was but that kind of pedigree could be useful for Arsenal, who lost big names and experienced forwards in Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott this January.

Regardless of Benzema’s current form, class is permanent and he’d surely be an upgrade on struggling attackers such as Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Iwobi.

Don Balon claim Florentino Perez is keen on the player moving to China so he can get more money for him and avoid losing him to a team that could be perceived as any kind of rival.

The report states Arsenal remain keen on him, with Diario Gol recently claiming they’d be happy to bring him in, but not for more than £35million.

MORE: Karim Benzema WAG: Analicia Chaves hot picture gallery as Real Madrid star is linked with Arsenal transfer