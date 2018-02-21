Chelsea fans think they know who’s really to blame for Lionel Messi goal – and it’s not Andreas Christensen

Chelsea fans believe Cesc Fabregas may really have been the main man to blame for Lionel Messi’s equaliser for Barcelona last night, rather than Andreas Christensen.

The Danish defender’s pass to Fabregas rather got away from the midfielder, allowing Andres Iniesta to nick in and pick out Messi to make it 1-1 on the night and give the visitors a huge advantage going into the second leg at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea had taken the lead through Willian, but the dynamics of the game changed dramatically with that away goal for Barcelona, and fans are understandably aggrieved at how the strike came about.

fabregas vs barcelona
Cesc Fabregas let the ball get away from him as Chelsea conceded this equaliser vs Barcelona

While Iniesta showed great vision and composure to pick out Messi, who then finished with all the class and quality we’ve come to expect from him, it was still ultimately a mistake by Chelsea that let them in.

Christensen’s pass wasn’t the best, but Blues supporters seem agreed that Fabregas could have done better to control it in the first place, with his slow reactions to the ball allowing Iniesta to win possession in a dangerous area, which ultimately proved costly.

Here’s what Chelsea fans seem to be making of the whole thing…

