Chelsea hold key advantage over rivals in £88million transfer battle

Chelsea are interested in the transfer of Christian Pulisic

The Borussia Dortmund starlet is valued at around £88million

Bayern Munich are also after him but Dortmund aren’t keen on selling to a rival

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the transfer of £88million-rated Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic but face competition from Bayern Munich.

Still, the Blues could hold a key advantage in the deal as Dortmund are not keen on allowing the USA international to move to a major Bundesliga rival, according to the Daily Mail.

While the deal would no doubt be expensive for Chelsea, this looks an exciting prospect if they can pull it off, as they look in need of landing some top class young players to bring through a new generation of talent at Stamford Bridge.

It’s clear the west Londoners look in need of something of a rebuild after this difficult season, with Pulisic an ideal long-term replacement for the likes of Pedro and Willian, who, for all their quality, may be just past their peak now.

On top of that, the Daily Express are among the sources to recently link star forward Eden Hazard with Real Madrid, and a youngster like Pulisic could be the perfect heir to the Belgian’s attacking midfield place.

Still only 19, Pulisic has long been a regular in Dortmund’s first-team and looks very much like becoming the star of the future that he’s been tipped to be for some time.

