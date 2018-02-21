£71million star keen on Manchester United transfer following Red Devils approach

Manchester United could land Valencia starlet Carlos Soler after talks

Reports claim the 21-year-old is keen on a transfer to Old Trafford

United urgently need new signings in midfield this summer

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder in this summer’s transfer window and may have received a boost in their pursuit of Valencia starlet Carlos Soler.

The 21-year-old has been approached by United this season and is keen on the move to Old Trafford, which could see them land him for a reduced fee, according to the Sun.

Soler looks an exciting talent after impressing in La Liga this term, helping Valencia become arguably Barcelona’s main rivals for the title for much of the season.

With United set to lose Michael Carrick to retirement in the summer and facing the possible exit of Marouane Fellaini as he nears the end of his contract, a signing like Soler looks a must for the club.

The Independent have claimed Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is a priority target, though the Sun lists Nice star Jean Seri as being at the top of Jose Mourinho’s list.

Much will come down to which clubs are willing to sell and for how much, but the Sun mention that Soler’s desire to move to United could swing things.

The Spain Under-21 international has a £71million release clause in his contract at Valencia, but this report suggests United could end up getting him for as little as £45m.

That could end up being a bargain for a player who looks destined for stardom at the top level.