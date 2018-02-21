Manchester United willing to throw everything to beat Real Madrid to transfer of £200million superstar

Manchester United could be in contention to sign PSG star Neymar

The Brazilian’s father has told Real Madrid United could be a threat

Red Devils sponsors Chevrolet could be behind the club’s pursuit

Manchester United could reportedly be in contention to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar ahead of Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The Brazil international, who only just joined PSG last summer in what BBC Sport described as a world-record transfer of £200million, is supposedly a hugely ambitious target for United this summer.

Neymar has shone at PSG, having previously also established himself as one of the finest footballers on the planet at Barcelona, though he had often been overshadowed by team-mate Lionel Messi.

Having now shown what he can do in France, it seems Europe’s elite remain keen to prise Neymar away and Don Balon suggest an exit could be on the cards if the 26-year-old cannot win the Champions League with his current club.

The Spanish outlet also sensationally claim that Neymar’s father has informed Madrid that United’s sponsors Chevrolet are ready to ‘throw the house’ at the deal in what could be a big marketing coup for them.

The car company is said to be keen on breaking the Asian market and feel Neymar could be the player to help them do it, according to Don Balon.

If United can bring in a player of Neymar’s calibre alongside their own brand of ‘Galacticos’ such as Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, then they will surely be a force in England and Europe again before too long.

It would also be a major statement to be able to beat Real to signings of this cost.