Manchester United 2018/19 away kit leaked, compared to home kit ‘put it in the wash with a nice pair of white pants’

Manchester United’s 2018/19 away kit appears to have been leaked online and it’s a rather striking pink and black effort from the Red Devils.

Of course, it may still be some time before we see find out United’s official kits for next season, but The United Stand have tweeted this picture below of what looks like being the club’s next away strip.

While some will no doubt complain about pink not suiting football shirts, this looks like a classy design reminiscent of that occasionally worn away from home by Juventus.

United may not have worn anything like this in living memory, but a bit of change every now and then makes things a bit more interesting, doesn’t it?

The United Stand may have compared it to the home kit but ‘put it in the wash with a nice pair of white pants’, but it gets the thumbs up from us here at CaughtOffside.

Man Utd pink away kit
Is this the Manchester United 2018/19 away kit?

It is increasingly commonplace now for clubs to release three kits, so this may well be the third choice away kit rather than the second.

United currently switch to either black or grey away from home, while last season they switched between dark blue and white.

So give us your verdicts United fans – will you be buying this if it does indeed prove to be one of the club’s away kits for next season?

