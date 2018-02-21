Jose Mourinho ready to unleash new tactical system for Manchester United’s trip to Sevilla

Manchester United could try a change of tactics against Sevilla tonight

Jose Mourinho has spoken of trying a new system for the second half of the season

United aren’t on the most convincing run right now and need a good result away from home

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be prepared to unleash a new tactical system for tonight’s big Champions League away game against Sevilla.

The Red Devils urgently need a good result in this away leg to set them up nicely for the return game for what they hope can be a smooth passage into the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

Mourinho’s tactical nous has twice seen him lift this trophy before, first with Porto in 2003/04 and later with Inter Milan as part of their treble-winning season in 2009/10.

United, meanwhile, have not won the Champions League since 2007/08 but will hope the appointment of Mourinho last season is the right one to get them back on track at the top level in Europe.

The Portuguese may have something up his sleeve for this game, with the Manchester Evening News claiming the former Chelsea boss has been planning a change in system for the second half of this season.

It’s been a frustrating campaign at Old Trafford, with Mourinho unable to help United keep up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race with some poor recent results.

United are now 16 points behind their rivals as Pep Guardiola’s side look like running away with the title, so United’s best hope of a major trophy may be the Champions League.

While the MEN does not go into that much detail about how Mourinho might tinker his side, the report suggests it could involve sacrificing Jesse Lingard for Ander Herrera and using more men in central midfield.

It’s clear something needs to change after disappointing recent defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle in the league, with United’s season possibly hinging on tonight’s result in Seville.