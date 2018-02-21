“One of the best I’ve ever seen” – Man United ace has fans drooling following “incredible performance” against Sevilla in Champions League

“One of the best I’ve ever seen” – Man United ace has fans drooling following “incredible performance” against Sevilla in Champions League

Man United ace David De Gea took all the plaudits tonight, as his world class performance helped the Red Devils secure a vital 0-0 draw away to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Chances were few and far between in the affair, with the best falling to Sevilla forward Luis Muriel, who saw his very close range effort saved excellently by De Gea, who was outstanding throughout the match.

Time and time against Sevilla tested Man United’s goal, only to be denied every time by the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

The match ended goalless, with De Gea’s saves keeping Jose Mourinho’s side in the game for the entire 90 minutes, and giving them a great chance to advance to the quarter finals in the second leg at Old Trafford in a few weeks.

Following the match, fans took to social media to heap praise on the mightily-impressive De Gea for his outstanding performance this evening.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Spanish international for his game-saving performance in Spain tonight.

