“One of the best I’ve ever seen” – Man United ace has fans drooling following “incredible performance” against Sevilla in Champions League

Man United took on Sevilla in Champions League in Spain this evening

Red Devils held Spanish side to 0-0 draw in round of 16 clash

One particular star had fans drooling over his performance today

Man United ace David De Gea took all the plaudits tonight, as his world class performance helped the Red Devils secure a vital 0-0 draw away to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Chances were few and far between in the affair, with the best falling to Sevilla forward Luis Muriel, who saw his very close range effort saved excellently by De Gea, who was outstanding throughout the match.

Time and time against Sevilla tested Man United’s goal, only to be denied every time by the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

The match ended goalless, with De Gea’s saves keeping Jose Mourinho’s side in the game for the entire 90 minutes, and giving them a great chance to advance to the quarter finals in the second leg at Old Trafford in a few weeks.

Following the match, fans took to social media to heap praise on the mightily-impressive De Gea for his outstanding performance this evening.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Spanish international for his game-saving performance in Spain tonight.

Incredible performance from David De Gea tonight. The second best I’ve seen this season. pic.twitter.com/zfuxA12QjN — FUN88 (@fun88eng) February 21, 2018

We simply do not deserve David De Gea. The number of world class saves he makes is just incredible. One of the best I’ve ever seen. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 21, 2018

Literally have no idea how Sevilla haven't scored tonight. Well, I do; his name is David de Gea. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) February 21, 2018

De Gea was outstanding tonight mahnnn — Olamide (@Dayor24) February 21, 2018

Forget tactics de gea kept us in tonight — LEE DYSON (@LEEDYSON2) February 21, 2018

De Gea is the best goalkeeper in Manchester United history. Facts. He's playing with Chris Smalling and Young in defence while Van Der Sar and Schmeichel had world class defenders in front of them. — Adam (@DeGeaoIogy) February 21, 2018

What a save by De Gea…… Damnnnnnnmnmm! Truly world Class — #BBNaija. AKWA IBOM's VERY oWn! (@ClintonViceB) February 21, 2018

Davis De Gea is singlehandedly covering up Piano FC’s shame right now. World class goalkeeper behind Mickey Mouse defenders. — DaddyMo ??? (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018

