“Ridiculous” – Man United fans claim Red Devils figure “must go” ahead of key Champions League clash against Sevilla

Man United fans have taken to social media to slate Jose Mourinho for his team selection tonight ahead of his side’s clash against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Red Devils travel to Spain this evening to take on the La Liga side in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

United have fielded a somewhat weakened line-up, with stars such as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial out of his side’s starting XI for their match today.

The away side will be hoping to keep up their winning ways against the Spanish side today, as United won their most recent fixtures 2-0 against Huddersfield in he FA Cup fifth round.

Despite their most recent win, Mourinho’s side have been in poor form of late, with the club having lost two of their last four matches in all competitions, with those defeats coming to Spurs and Newcastle in the league.

Following the announcement of their team news, fans took to social media to slate Mourinho for his selection for the match today. Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the former Chelsea boss for his team choices.

