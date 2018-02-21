Sevilla 0-0 Man United: player ratings, stats and reaction as 8/10 Red Devils ace helps Jose Mourinho’s side claim vital draw

Man United took on Spanish side in Sevilla this evening

Jose Mourinho’s side help the La Liga outfit to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League

David De Gea was instrumental in helping Red Devils claim vital draw

Man United secured a valuable 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, with goalkeeper David De Gea proving to be the star of the show on a tricky night for the Red Devils in Spain.

Chances were few and far between during the match, with the best one falling to Sevilla’s Luis Muriel in the 45th minute, as the Columbian saw his close range header brilliantly kept out by De Gea in the United goal.

With the match finishing all square, everything is to play for when the return leg at Old Trafford comes around in a few weeks time, as both sides look to give it their all in order to secure a place in the quarter finals.

Player of the Match

There’s only one winner of this accolade tonight…

Spaniard David De Gea was in fine form tonight, with the former Atletico Madrid star doing everything he could to keep out Sevilla’s attack throughout the match.

This tweet sums up De Gea’a performance tonight perfectly

De Gea rescuing #mufc again. Sevilla players Luis Muriel and Gabriel Mercado go up to De Gea at half-time, embrace him and acknowledge some amazing saves. #SEVMUN — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 21, 2018

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows just how good De Gea was this evening

8 – David de Gea has made eight saves against Sevilla, the most for a Manchester United goalkeeper in a Champions League game since Edwin van der Sar vs Barcelona in May 2011 (8). Hero. pic.twitter.com/OpxZQSzK9p — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 21, 2018

Player Ratings

Sevilla: Rico 6, Navas 7, Mercado 6, Lenglet 6, Escudero 6, N’Zonzi 7, Banega 7, Sarabia 6, Vazquez 6, Correa 6, Muriel 6 / Subs: Pizarro 6, Ramirez 6

Man United: De Gea 8, Valencia 7, Smalling 6, Lindelof 7, Young 6, Herrera 6, Matic 7, McTominay 6, Mata 6, Lukaku 6, Sanchez 6 / Subs: Pogba 7, Martial 6, Rashford 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as United secured a precious draw away in Spain

Scott McTominay and David de Gea the two best players for Manchester United. Not hard to choose from. Both saved the team on a number of occasions. Been class. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 21, 2018

De Gea is the best goalkeeper in Manchester United history. Facts. He's playing with Chris Smalling and Young in defence while Van Der Sar and Schmeichel had world class defenders in front of them. — Adam (@DeGeaoIogy) February 21, 2018

We simply do not deserve David De Gea. The number of world class saves he makes is just incredible. One of the best I’ve ever seen. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 21, 2018

De Gea is a different class ??? — Laura Merrin (@LauraMerrin) February 21, 2018