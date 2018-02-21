Sevilla 0-0 Man United: player ratings, stats and reaction as 8/10 Red Devils ace helps Jose Mourinho’s side claim vital draw

Man United secured a valuable 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, with goalkeeper David De Gea proving to be the star of the show on a tricky night for the Red Devils in Spain.

Chances were few and far between during the match, with the best one falling to Sevilla’s Luis Muriel in the 45th minute, as the Columbian saw his close range header brilliantly kept out by De Gea in the United goal.

With the match finishing all square, everything is to play for when the return leg at Old Trafford comes around in a few weeks time, as both sides look to give it their all in order to secure a place in the quarter finals.

Player of the Match

There’s only one winner of this accolade tonight…

Spaniard David De Gea was in fine form tonight, with the former Atletico Madrid star doing everything he could to keep out Sevilla’s attack throughout the match.

This tweet sums up De Gea’a performance tonight perfectly

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows just how good De Gea was this evening

Player Ratings

Sevilla: Rico 6, Navas 7, Mercado 6, Lenglet 6, Escudero 6, N’Zonzi 7, Banega 7, Sarabia 6, Vazquez 6, Correa 6, Muriel 6 / Subs: Pizarro 6, Ramirez 6

Man United: De Gea 8, Valencia 7, Smalling 6, Lindelof 7, Young 6, Herrera 6, Matic 7, McTominay 6, Mata 6, Lukaku 6, Sanchez 6 / Subs: Pogba 7, Martial 6, Rashford 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as United secured a precious draw away in Spain

