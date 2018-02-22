Video: New low for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger trolled by away fans after Ostersunds go 2-0 up at the Emirates

Arsenal have been stunned in this first half by Ostersunds

The Swedish minnows were formed after Arsene Wenger took over at Arsenal

Away fans have been chanting Wenger’s name at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are being brutally trolled in their Europa League match tonight as Ostersunds go in at the break 2-0 up in an unexpected twist at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners still lead 3-2 on aggregate after winning last week’s first leg in Sweden by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline, but it seems it wasn’t as comfortable a lead as they thought.

Arsenal are all over the place at the moment and are struggling to get over the line against a side that weren’t even formed when Arsene Wenger first took the Arsenal job early on in the 1996/97 season.

Wenger, once one of the most respected managerial minds in world football and a huge success in the Premier League, has now been reduced to a laughing stock by the travelling fans tonight, who are chanting his name from the Emirates away end.

Here’s a video below of the Ostersunds supporters enjoying their shock 2-0 lead and trolling the Frenchman – a man who’s been Arsenal manager longer than their club have even existed.

Brutal! Ostersunds fans chanting ‘Arsene Wenger’, who’s been Arsenal manager longer than they’ve existed ? ? via @Jordan_AC90 pic.twitter.com/cUUJEw8TuA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 22, 2018

This is truly a new low for Arsenal, who have to shape up in the second half or face one of the most humiliating results of their history here tonight.