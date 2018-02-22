Arsenal player ratings, stats & reaction: Gunners booed off the pitch after shock defeat, Wenger begged never to play striker again

Posted by
Arsenal player ratings, stats & reaction: Gunners booed off the pitch after shock defeat, Wenger begged never to play striker again

Arsenal scraped through to the next round of the Europa League in a humiliating home defeat to Ostersunds this evening but a 4-2 win on aggregate overall.

The Gunners had what looked a comfortable 3-0 lead from the first leg win in Sweden going into tonight’s game at the Emirates Stadium, but were stunned by two quickfire goals in the first half.

Overall, it was a bit of a night to forget for Arsene Wenger’s men, but here’s our round-up of the action nonetheless…

Man of the match

Well, this isn’t a name you’ll know too well, but we’re giving it to Saman Ghoddos of Ostersunds.

The 24-year-old Iranian forward was a constant thorn in Arsenal’s side and picked up an assist to cap a lively display in north London.

Clearly not phased by the big stage, it’s a shame we won’t be seeing more of him in this competition after an unlucky exit for the Swedish minnows in a surprise win that many of them will remember forever.

Flop of the match

calum chambers
Calum Chambers had a poor game for Arsenal in the Europa League

Well, Arsenal aren’t short of contenders, but we believe Calum Chambers just about shades it.

The former Southampton youngster arrived at the Emirates as such a highly-rated young talent back in 2014, but has gone badly downhill since then, seemingly losing all confidence.

Chambers’ main contribution tonight was an own goal, and he just couldn’t keep his composure even against opposition of this calibre – a sure sign his Gunners career will be over before long.

Stat of the match

A woeful stat that sums up just how vulnerable Arsenal are at the moment. Only Manchester City next, lads…

Arsenal player ratings

David Ospina – 6

Rob Holding – 6

Calum Chambers – 5

Hector Bellerin – 7

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5 (SUB: Granit Xhaka – 6)

Mohamed Elneny – 6

Jack Wilshere – 6 (SUB: Joe Willock – 6)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6

Alex Iwobi – 6 (SUB: Ryan Nelson N/A)

Danny Welbeck – 6

Reaction

Arsenal fans are NOT happy, and understandably so, with the likes of Chambers and Danny Welbeck really coming in for abuse on Twitter this evening…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top