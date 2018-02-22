Barcelona ready to offload five first-team players to help fund €100million transfer

Barcelona could offload as many as five big names to bring in Antoine Griezmann

The Atletico Madrid forward would be an expensive transfer for the club

Rafinha and Gerard Deulofeu are among those in the firing line

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload as many as five first-team players this summer to help fund the expensive potential transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

According to Don Balon, Barca are determined to bring in the France international to bolster their attack even further after other costly recent purchases Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

There’s no doubt Griezmann looks ready for a move to an elite club after shining for Atletico Madrid down the years, and he seems like someone who’d fit in well with the style of play at the Nou Camp.

Still, Barcelona are said to be aware of the need to get a number of players off their wage bill first, with Don Balon listing Rafinha, Gerard Deulofeu, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne as the players likely to be involved in the cull.

Barcelona fans will feel this is surely a worthwhile move to bring in a player as proven as Griezmann is in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The 26-year-old should also in theory just be entering his peak years, which will be useful for Barcelona as they ponder bringing in long-term replacements for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front.

The pair are both into their 30s now and cannot go on forever, so Griezmann could just be the man needed to help usher in a new era in Barca’s attack.